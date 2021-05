Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:49 Hits: 0

They call themselves the "Polish Grannies," but instead of crocheting, they're demonstrating for a free press, the rule of law, and carrying rainbow flags while they do it. And that hasn't made them a hit with everyone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/polish-grannies-demonstrate-for-democracy/a-57448632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf