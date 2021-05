Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 16:36 Hits: 2

The German government said while they support global vaccine supplies, "the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-rejects-us-push-to-waive-covid-vaccine-patents/a-57453453?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf