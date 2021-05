Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:38 Hits: 0

The International Criminal Court sentenced a Ugandan former child soldier who turned into a brutal rebel commander to 25 years' imprisonment Thursday, with judges saying that his own abduction as a schoolboy and history as a child soldier prevented him being sentenced to life.

