Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:11 Hits: 2

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 6.9 million deaths across the world, more than double the number officially recorded, a new analysis from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/07/global-covid-19-death-toll-more-than-double-official-estimates---ihme