Berlin police arrested a 53-year-old German man on suspicion of sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists that were signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group, as officials warned on Tuesday (May 4)of a disturbing rise in far-right extremism across Germany.

