Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:19 Hits: 0

The European Commission said on Tuesday (May 4) that efforts to win approval for the EU's massive investment deal with China were effectively "suspended" given the soured diplomatic relations between both sides after tit-for-tat sanctions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/eu-efforts-to-ratify-china-investment-deal-on-ice-after-sanctions-14744748