Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 2

Vaccinating the globe against COVID-19 needs to be sped up to beat mutations of the virus and the United States is looking at how it can do more to help, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/on-vaccinating-the-globe--blinken-warns---we-have-to-speed-this-up--14757938