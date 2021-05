Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 10:27 Hits: 1

This week in Say More, PS talks with Edmund S. Phelps, the 2006 Nobel laureate in economics and Director of the Center on Capitalism and Society at Columbia University.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/say-more/an-interview-with-edmund-s-phelps-2021-05