‘Even as I write this it brings me to tears’: Police officer Michael Fanone pens letter to Congress

An officer who suffered a heart attack and concussion after being assaulted by a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has written a letter to Congress describing his ongoing trauma. In his letter, shared Wednesday, Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone urged officials to not only “fully recognize” the bravery of officers working that day but called those who downplayed the failed coup “disgraceful.”

“In many ways I still live my life as if it is January 7, 2021,” Fanone said in a letter obtained first by CBS News. “I struggle daily with the emotional anxiety of having survived such a traumatic event but I also struggle with the anxiety of hearing those who continue to downplay the events of that day and those who would ignore them altogether with their lack of acknowledgment.”

While Fanone did not name specific officials in his letter, this isn’t the first time he has called out elected officials for downplaying the events of Jan. 6. In a tear-jerking interview with CNN on April 27, Fanone publicly spoke of his experience during the Capitol insurrection for the first time in months. Multiple Republicans including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson have downplayed the insurrection by using language to make the events seem less serious.

Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, was brutally attacked and repeatedly beaten by rioters who used metal pipes and shocked him multiple times with a Taser. During his interview with CNN, he mentioned that the attack he faced was the “most brutal, savage, hand-to-hand combat of my entire life.” Rioters even allegedly threatened to kill Fanone with his own gun, he said. He not only suffered a mild heart attack but was hospitalized for two days as a result of the attack.

In his letter to Congress this week he expanded on that experience and noted that “the physical injuries gradually subsided in crept the psychological trauma.” He wrote to officials urging them to recognize the actions of the multiple officers who saved “countless” members of Congress and their staff from “almost certain injury and even death.”

“The fighting here was nothing short of brutal,” Fanone wrote in the letter. “I observed approximately thirty police officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder maybe four or five abreast using the weight of their own bodies to hold back the onslaught of violent attackers.” He continued “many of these officers were injured, bleeding and fatigued but they continued to fight.” Fanone added that during the insurrection “there were no volunteers, only those that identified injured colleagues who may be in need of assistance. I have never experienced such bravery, courage and selflessness.”

At least five individuals died during the riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was struck by a fire extinguisher during the event. Dozens of others were injured.

In an interview regarding his letter, Fanone told CBS News he is not looking for an award but wanted to describe the attack and those who defended democracy to individuals including elected officials.

According to The Washington Post, as the letter became viral on special media D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III sent out a message to all members of the force noting that all officers will be getting a mayoral commendation for valor for “restoring Democracy.”

Read the entire letter below:

To all elected members of the United States Government, My name is Michael Fanone and I have been a sworn officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for almost two decades. On January 06, 2021 I participated in the defense of the United States Capitol and as a result of my efforts was severely injured. I was pulled out into the crowd, away from my fellow officers, beaten with fists, metal objects, stripped of my issued badge, radio and ammunition magazine and electrocuted numerous times with a Taser. I am writing to you so that you may better understand my experience that day. I am assigned to the First District’s Crime Suppression Team and while my daily responsibilities involve combating violent crime and narcotics related offenses, I, like many other officers, took it upon myself to respond to the numerous calls for help coming from my colleagues at the Capitol Complex. Upon my arrival my partner, Jimmy Albright, and I searched for an area where we could be of most assistance and eventually found our way to the West Terrace Lower Tunnel entrance to the Capitol. The fighting here was nothing short of brutal. I observed approximately thirty police officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder maybe four or five abreast using the weight of their own bodies to hold back the onslaught of violent attackers. Many of these officers were injured, bleeding and fatigued but they continued to fight. In the midst of this fighting I observed Commander Ramey Kyle, cool calm and collected giving commands to his officers. “Hold the line.” It was the most inspirational moment of my entire life. Even as I write this it brings me to tears. I tried to render assistance to some of the injured officers asking them if they needed a break. There were no volunteers, only those that identified injured colleagues who may be in need of assistance. I have never experienced such bravery, courage and selflessness. Since then I have struggled with many aspects of that day. As the physical injuries gradually subsided in crept the psychological trauma. In many ways I still live my life as if it is January 07, 2021. I struggle daily with the emotional anxiety of having survived such a traumatic event but I also struggle with the anxiety of hearing those who continue to downplay the events of that day and those who would ignore them altogether with their lack of acknowledgment. The indifference shown to my colleagues and I is disgraceful. It has been 119 days since 850 Metropolitan Police (MPDC) Officers responded to the Capitol and stopped a violent insurrection from taking over the Capitol Complex saving countless Members of Congress and their staff from almost certain injury and even death. The time to fully recognize these Officers actions is NOW! Sincerely, Michael Fanone

