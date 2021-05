Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:54 Hits: 5

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue that putting a price on carbon would help curb emissions. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of the need for money and action.

