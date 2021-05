Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:10 Hits: 6

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

