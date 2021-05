Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:59 Hits: 4

In a dramatic shift, the United States announced it backs temporarily waiving patent protections for vaccines in order to help poorer countries gain access to more doses. But critics say bottlenecks in manufacturing and distribution are bigger problems.

