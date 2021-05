Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 11:45 Hits: 6

The world desperately needs the United States and China to collaborate in addressing climate change, but no one should harbor any illusions. The best to be hoped for is that the two superpowers are disciplined enough to avoid endangering humanity’s survival as they jostle for geopolitical advantage.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-xi-limits-to-us-china-climate-cooperation-by-minxin-pei-2021-05