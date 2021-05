Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 10:13 Hits: 3

French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed in a flotilla to the British Channel island of Jersey on Thursday to register their protest.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210506-flotilla-of-french-fishing-ships-sails-to-jersey-in-escalating-row-over-fishing-grounds