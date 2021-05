Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 08:05 Hits: 6

Human Rights Watch has called on Russian lawmakers to withdraw three bills under discussion, saying they "would add new dangerous tools" to an already "significant arsenal of legislative weapons" being used in the country's crackdown on dissent.

