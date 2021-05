Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 06:29 Hits: 7

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rejected any link between his austerity drive and a metro line disaster that left 25 dead, as devastated families began to bury the victims.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210506-mexican-president-rejects-link-between-austerity-drive-and-deadly-metro-accident