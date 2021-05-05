News Roundup: Republicans reinforce insurrection hoax; voters aren't buying GOP whines

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In today's news: House Republicans begin the process of removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Cheney's sin: Refusing to back the House Republican claims of election "fraud" that led to the attempted toppling of government. Polls show the public still isn't buying Republican claims that it's Biden who's blocking "bipartisanship." The newest culture war is here, and it comes in the form of Republican lawmakers demanding schools not teach American students about structural racism.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House Republicans confirm fascist intent, pushing to remove Cheney for not supporting Trump hoaxes

• Vast majority of Americans say congressional Republicans, not Biden, are dooming bipartisanship

• Republicans scramble to ban 'certain messages' and 'unsanctioned narratives' from schools

• Tennessee Republican defends Three-Fifths Compromise while debating on Assembly floor

• Enjoy John Oliver calling Tucker Carlson a 'scrunched-faced fear baboon'

From the community:

• U.S. District Judge: Release the Memo Barr Used to Clear Trump from Mueller

• Deniers Very Mad At Bill Nye For Saying They Aren’t Immortal

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2028985