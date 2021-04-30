After Protests over Unauthorized Use of MOVE Child's Bones, U. of Pennsylvania Princeton Apologize

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 12:34 Hits: 2

Following protests, two Ivy League schools — the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University — have issued apologies for their handling of the remains of an African American child killed by the Philadelphia police in the 1985 MOVE bombing. Students at Princeton held a protest on campus to support the demands of the MOVE community, who held another protest at the same time at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia, and 70 Princeton professors signed on to a letter published in the campus newspaper that called on the university to act. “This routinely happens where vulnerable people are exploited in the name of research,” says Aisha Tahir, a Princeton senior who helped organize a protest on campus. “Princeton does not have practices in place which center the preciousness of human life.”

