China Rescues Over 700 Missing Children in 2021

On Monday, China's Ministry of Public Service reported that over 700 missing or abducted children had been rescued and 87 suspects detained thus far in 2020.

According to the authorities, some of the minors identified have spent 30 years away from their relatives, meaning they have grown into adulthood apart from their families.

Moreover, public security entities are using an "anti-abduction DNA system," the latest of technologies developed by China to tackle crime.

For instance, the authorities have reinforced public security by using facial recognition and artificial intelligence in the metro to identify passengers immediately.

