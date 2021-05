Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 08:12 Hits: 8

Polling stations in the autonomous community of Madrid have opened, albeit with extra COVID-related restrictions. The vote is expected to be a boost for the far-right.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/madrid-voters-go-to-the-polls-for-spanish-regional-election/a-57419727?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf