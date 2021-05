Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 06:32 Hits: 7

Alberto Carrasquilla has resigned a day after Colombia's president withdrew a controversial tax reform proposal. Protests against the bill have left at least 19 dead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colombia-finance-minister-resigns-after-protests-against-tax-reform/a-57418516?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf