Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 07:39 Hits: 9

May 4 marks International Firefighters' Day — a time to honor their work, while also learning some German expressions involving fire.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/to-be-fire-and-flame-german-expressions-with-fire/a-56983232?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf