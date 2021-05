Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 05:37 Hits: 11

At least 20 people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, according to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210504-more-than-a-dozen-killed-as-mexico-city-metro-overpass-collapses