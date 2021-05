Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:51 Hits: 3

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are expected to discuss issues related to Iran during their bilateral meeting on May 3 ahead of the start of a G7 ministers meeting in London.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-us-uk-envoys-talks-g7/31235944.html