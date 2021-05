Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 15:32 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached early last month as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited, even as the country fights the world's worst surge in infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/03/india039s-vaccinations-plummet-as-coronavirus-infections-soar