Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:40 Hits: 3

Britain is on course to ditch on Jun 21 the social distancing rule that means people need to stay at least one metre apart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-britain-covid-19-social-distancing-may-end-soon-boris-johnson-14737270