Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 15:50 Hits: 4

Denmark on Monday (May 3) became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/denmark-ditches-johnson-johnson-covid-19-shots-vaccination-14737922