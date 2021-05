Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 11:40 Hits: 7

Belarusian lawyer Syarhey Zikratski, who has defended independent journalists during the ongoing police crackdown on dissent following a disputed presidential election last year, has left the country for Lithuania after his license to practice law was withdrawn in late March.

