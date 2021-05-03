'Deranged lies': Supercut busts GOP leader McCarthy for brazenly flip-flopping on Trump's insurrection

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:09 Hits: 7

After the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building by a violent mob of far-right insurrectionists, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was appalled by then-President Donald Trump's role in promoting that insurrection. But he has since flip-flopped and is now afraid to say anything remotely critical of Trump. And McCarthy's flip-flopping is the focus of a biting supercut video shown on CNN's "New Day" on May 3.

The video shows that McCarthy has been all over the place when it comes to the 2020 presidential election and Trump's response to it. Clips of McCarthy from December 2020 show the House minority leader promoting Trump's bogus and totally debunked claims of widespread voter fraud and refusing to admit that now-President Joe Biden had won decisively. But in a January 13 clip, McCarthy is seen calling Trump out for the January 6 insurrection — saying, "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

However, the video goes on to show clips of McCarthy defending Trump in February. On February 24, a reporter asks McCarthy if Trump should be speaking at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference — to which McCarthy responds, without hesitation, "Yes, he should."

In an April 25 clip, McCarthy defends Trump vigorously, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace, "I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on. He didn't see it. How he ended the call is he said he would put something out to stop this. And that's what he did: He put a video out later." And Wallace — one of the few conservatives at Fox News who doesn't hesitate to openly criticize Trump — responds, "Quite a lot later. And it was a pretty weak video."





A very well-done piece on the deranged lies and bizarre statements by House @GOPLeader McCarthy. One possible ex… https://t.co/9LOecryzj4 1620045826.0





After showing the video, CNN's John Berman told fellow "New Day" host Brianna Keilar, "That was all one guy. That was all the same Kevin McCarthy, by the way. And it's noteworthy that that Kevin McCarthy dodged that particular answer because one of his Republican colleagues, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, released a statement saying that Trump seemed unconcerned by the riot and refused help in his conversation with McCarthy."



Watch the video below:

CNN/Kevin McCarthy youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/mccarthy-trump/