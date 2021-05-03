Fox News thrilled voters just elected 'anti-woke' candidates to 75% white wealthy Texas town's school board

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:44 Hits: 11

In 2018 and 2019 Southlake, Texas had several incidents of white students caught on video shouting the "n" word. One local ABC affiliate reporter called it "a pattern of hate." Many parents and teachers expressed outrage. One student appeared on camera, telling his fellow students, "you should be better than this."

The local school board, Carroll Independent School District (ISD) issued a statement in 2019 saying in part, "Racism is not welcome in Carroll ISD or in Southlake. It is a world problem. We believe it is also a heart problem. And while we care about all students and must continue to educate them, we can also work together to set expectations and consequences for inappropriate behaviors. We join with our city leaders in asking parents to partner with us to enact positive change."

In response, "the district implemented a new diversity training plan and a diversity council made up of members of the community and students to tackle racial insensitivity," WFAA reported at the time.

Southlake, Texas is 75% white. It's a small city of just over 30,000 people where the median household income is $230,700, and the average home is worth over $650,000.

Fast forward two years to now.

"Nine months after officials in the affluent Carroll Independent School District introduced a proposal to combat racial and cultural intolerance in schools, voters delivered a resounding victory Saturday to a slate of school board and City Council candidates who opposed the plan," NBC News reports.

It was "an unusually bitter campaign," NBC adds, with progressives who "argued that curriculum and disciplinary changes were needed to make all children feel safe and welcome" against conservatives who "rejected the school diversity plan as an effort to indoctrinate students with a far-left ideology that, according to some, would institutionalize discrimination against white children and those with conservative Christian values."

Fox News is thrilled.

"As it turns out the anti-woke candidates won in a landslide," Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy cheered Monday morning.

"At issue is what kids are being taught, in particular recently critical race theory, and these particular candidates opposed to it."

The winning candidates, Doocy told Fox News viewers, said, "we've got to stop with the critical race theory, and the wokeness – they won 70% of the vote," he exclaimed.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt quoted one of the winning candidates who talked about "common American heritage and Texas values."

