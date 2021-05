Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 11:58 Hits: 7

As the world marks Press Freedom Day, calls for Kenyan authorities to investigate an attack against a DW journalist continue. She was covering a protest against COVID restrictions when struck by tear gas fired by police.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kenya-calls-for-inquest-after-attack-on-dw-journalist/a-57411330?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf