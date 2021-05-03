Rohingya refugees fight to remove deadly barbed wire at Bangladesh camps

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 11:45 Hits: 7

A number of Rohingya refugees were killed when they tried to escape a series of fires that ripped through refugee camps in March 2021, only to be trapped by recently installed fences. Activists are now calling for these fences to be removed. They say they are just the latest in a series of policies implemented by the Bangladeshi government aimed at making things so difficult for the refugees that they leave.

