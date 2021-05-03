The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Perfidious Albion’: Napoleon and his British nemesis

‘Perfidious Albion’: Napoleon and his British nemesis Napoleon Bonaparte’s Anglophobia stretched back to his days as an obscure young Corsican at French military academies. After his stupendous rise to Emperor, it was the British who smashed his navy at Trafalgar and exiled him to St Helena following the Duke of Wellington’s victory at Waterloo. FRANCE 24 looks back on Napoleon’s antagonism against the country he cast as “perfidious Albion”.

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210503-perfidious-albion-napoleon-and-his-british-nemesis

