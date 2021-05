Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 12:52 Hits: 6

An anti-corruption group has submitted a legal complaint in France against Lebanon's central bank governor over foreign investments including property he owns worth millions of euros, two people involved in the filing said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210503-lebanon-central-bank-chief-faces-corruption-allegations-in-france