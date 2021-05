Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:27 Hits: 9

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Novavax has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc towards the end of this year, new guidance that could lead to a formal contract being signed as early as this week, an EU official told Reuters. Read full story

