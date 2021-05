Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:16 Hits: 8

A former French soldier who has admitted killing an eight-year-old girl, a case that shook the country nearly four years ago, appeared in court Monday on charges he also beat a man to death just a few months before.

