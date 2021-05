Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 12:20 Hits: 6

How is a swan like a sonata? This sounds like the setup for a joke, but it’s more of an etymological riddle.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2021/0503/The-melodious-origin-of-swan-and-sonata?icid=rss