Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

China's new digital renminbi by itself will not help the currency to challenge the US dollar’s global dominance. Its true significance instead lies in its potential to shift the competitive balance of power between the country’s technology giants and traditional banks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-digital-renminbi-banks-big-tech-by-shang-jin-wei-2021-05