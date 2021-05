Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 04:43 Hits: 4

The US will start talks with the WTO to get the COVID jab more "widely shared" amid pressure to waive patent rules. A German state eases restrictions for immunized people. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-to-launch-trade-talks-on-vaccine-distribution/a-57406635?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf