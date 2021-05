Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 08:46 Hits: 4

Building a more sustainable future requires a rethink of some deeply held assumptions about the role of artificial intelligence. AI’s potential to help address the climate challenge lies not in optimizing systems, but in augmenting people’s capacities to tackle global warming and become stewards of the biosphere.

