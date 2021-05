Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 08:46 Hits: 4

After months of investigation, German police have busted the "Boystown" child sex abuse platform with over 400,000 members. Four German men have been arrested.

https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-shut-down-major-darknet-child-pornography-platform/a-57408253