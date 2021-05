Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 03:20 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Sydney was enveloped in a thick bank of hazardous bushfire smoke on Monday (May 3), forcing authorities in Australia's largest city to scale back controlled forest burning nearby. Ferries were cancelled and the city's 5 million residents were told to stay indoors if necessary, as air ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sydney-controlled-bushfire-cloaks-hazardous-smoke-14735868