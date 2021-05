Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 06:38 Hits: 7

Since Tesla announced the building of a Gigafactory near Berlin, construction has been accompanied by encouragement and protests. Tesla's recent decision to make the plant even bigger has widened the rift among locals.

