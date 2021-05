Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 06:00 Hits: 13

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has been charged with harassment after threatening to kill Brighton & Hove Albion forward Neal Maupay and his family in online messages sent last year. Derek Ng De Ren, 19, was in Singapore when he sent the threats to Maupay via Instagram direct message, according to ...

