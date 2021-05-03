News Roundup: 70% of Republicans believe election was stolen; Mitt Romney gets heckled

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 01:45 Hits: 1

In today's news: The Republican Party continues to go off the rails. What rails? All the rails. Every single rail. And there's no hint of it getting better anytime soon.

Here's some of what you might have missed today:

• 70% of Republicans don't believe Biden won election, and Arizona GOP is spreading false hope

• Mitt Romney heckled, calls out for daddy as Utah Republican convention turns into Trump party

• Black man calls 911 for help and ends up shot some 10 times by same deputy who just gave him a ride

• From coal mines to chain gangs and more: Black music tells the tales of Black workers

From the community:

• Vaccinations and My Norwegian Ancestors

• Roger Marshall has a sad over people calling him out for giving succor to an insurrection

