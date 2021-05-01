'Zero tolerance': Navy vet and former neo-Nazi explains how to fight white nationalism in the military

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 10:52 Hits: 0

A former neo-Nazi and U.S. Navy veteran is sharing details about his past along as he explains what could help the U.S. combat white supremacy in its armed forces.

During an interview with Insider, Chuck Leek admitted he had spent a good portion of his life as a white supremacist and skinhead before deciding to change his ways.

After a past interview when he discussed his life as a skinhead, he was contacted by Tom Metzger — a white supremacist leader and former KKK grand dragon. That is when he began recruiting other white supremacists within the military ranks. Over the years, he not only recruited others to join his hate group but learned how to quietly get the job done by first identifying those who had issues with people of color.

"Recruiting strategy was to get military members for the training, for access to the hardware," Leek said. "Specifically with skinheads that have infiltrated law enforcement, the greatest danger is that they can get access to people of color and harm them."

As one of the people who previously contributed to America's white supremacy problem, Leek admits that he knows the extent of the problem all too well. "I spent a long time grooming and recruiting people," Leek said. "I absolutely know that the rank and file in the military understand the depth of the problem."

He went on to explain the existence of a group of people known to the (FBI) as the "ghost heads." According to Leek, the "ghost heads" are the white supremacists and skinheads "blending into society and slipping into law enforcement to infiltrate and recruit, stir up investigative breaches, spread a tolerance of racism, and jeopardize the safety of law enforcement sources and personnel," the publication reports.



A 2017 poll also revealed more than a third of individuals in the armed forces had encountered white supremacists within their ranks. However, the U.S. has not placed a ban on white supremacists. According to Leek, the issue needs to be attacked on the ground floor. He believes a zero-tolerance police in the armed forces is likely the best way to start.



"A zero-tolerance policy for any kind of racial incident would be a good start," Leek said. "In 1988, they put blinders on and looked the other way. And it's still going on today."

