Facebook Bans Redfish For Commemorating Nazi Defeat

Russia's multimedia agency Ruptly on Friday informed that Facebook deleted its Redfish page for posting archive photos commemorating the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy and remembering the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"Facebook deleted our page, mentioning that our posts violate its community standards. Yet another left-wing media is being censored when the far-right-wing is rising worldwide," Redfish tweeted.

The page, with over 800,000 followers, was removed after posting several photos of Benito Mussolini, leader of Italy's National Fascist Party. They were shared on April 28, marking the day when Adolf Hitler’s ally was executed.

Redfish also marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

Last week ago, Georgetown University, which is close to the U.S. ruling elite, published an article about the success of "Russian propaganda" in Redfish. 

“The article assured Redfish was promoting the Kremlin's agenda regarding Palestinian anti-imperialist views. We believe Facebook's decision is not a coincidence," Russia Today (RT) stated.

This is not the first time Russian social media accounts are blocked. In Sep. 2020, for instance, Twitter banned the search results’ status of RIA Novosti.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Facebook-Bans-RTs-Redfish-For-Posts-Commemorating-Nazi-Defeat-20210430-0008.html

