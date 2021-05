Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

France detected three cases of the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 currently sweeping India, the health ministry said Friday with a third person testing positive upon arrival from the South Asian nation. The three patients are currently in isolation and contact tracing has been done, the ministry added.

