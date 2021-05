Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 08:34 Hits: 0

Intellectual Property must serve the global good, rather than humanity serving the interests of a few private companies. And in the case of COVID-19, the global good is not in doubt: rapid worldwide immunization, in order to save lives, prevent the emergence of new variants, and end the pandemic.

