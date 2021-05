Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 10:30 Hits: 0

The geopolitical situation in Central Europe has long seemed clear. But, following the revelation that Russian agents were behind a 2014 attack on a munitions depot in the Czech Republic, many Czechs now understand that they have no choice but to engage with geopolitics and the values that underpin the country's alliances.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/vrbetice-attack-ruptures-czech-russian-relations-by-erik-tabery-2021-04